Arrests in connection with a man's death in Prairie County

The Montana Department of Justice said that two people have been arrested in connection with the death of Isaac Carrier and a fire that happened in Fallon in Prairie County on January 23, 2023.

The agency said in a news release on February 9 that Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota, and has been charged with deliberate homicide for causing Carrier's.

Brown was also charged with arson for causing the structure fire where Carrier was residing.

Jake Burghduff was arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, South Dakota, and has been charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation was conducted by DOJ agents and the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office Division of Criminal Investigation.

The DOJ’s State Fire Marshal’s Office initially investigated the fire and determined it was arson, and turned the case over to criminal investigators.

The case is being prosecuted by Prairie County Attorney Daniel Rice and the Montana Attorney General’s Office.



TRENDING

