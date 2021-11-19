2 children found dead inside a Missoula house

MISSOULA — New information has been released after two people were found dead in a Missoula home on Friday.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports that two children were "found unresponsive and were later pronounced dead at the scene" and a female suspect is in custody.

Information given to emergency dispatchers indicated that those living in the home had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the suspect or the children.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to family members, friends and first responders affected by this tragedy. We understand the impact and questions that this tragedy will have on those in our communities. Our Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives are diligently working to obtain the facts of this incident," said Missoula County Sheriff T.J McDermott.

The investigation into the deaths continues; we will update you when we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 12:13 p.m.) Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people at a Missoula home.

Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence near Reserve Street and 7th Streets at 8:05 a.m. on Friday for reports of suspicious activity.

A female suspect was detained and "two individuals were found deceased at the residence," according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith.

An investigation is continuing and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Geneva Zoltek/MTN News

Smith added there is no public safety threat.

The names of the two dead people have not yet been released.

We will update you when we get more information.

