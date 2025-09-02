GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said at a news conference on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, that two detention center officers have been charged for separate events that happened recently.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE:

2 detention center officers arrested for separate incidents

Joshua Yellow Owl, a detention center officer, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, August 31, 2025, after police responded to a disturbance in Great Falls. Officers found Yellow Owl standing near a truck along the 600 block of Sixth Street South.

A witness said she the assault from a nearby residence and told officers she saw Yellow Owl strike the woman while she was screaming for help and honking the vehicle’s horn. The victim was later found and said that Yellow Owl hit her in the face, causing a bloody nose, attempted to prevent her from calling 911 by throwing her phone, and applied force to her arm in a way that caused severe pain. She also said that her head was shoved against the passenger window. Officers noted visible injuries and blood on her clothing.

He has been arrested on a charge of partner/family member assault and tampering with a communication device. Yellow Owl is being held in the Chouteau County jail. He has been placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation.

Sheriff Slaughter also announced that detention officer Brianna Rowe was arrested on August 24, 2025, on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Probable cause for the arrest was speeding. She was arrested by a Cascade County Sheriff's deputy.

Sheriff Slaughter said, “These allegations are shocking and completely unacceptable. They go against everything we stand for at the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office. While the Great Falls Police Department is handling the criminal investigation, I want to be clear: we hold our employees to the highest standards at all times, on or off duty. Domestic violence has no place in our community, and anyone who engages in it will be held fully accountable.”

Sheriff Slaughter said that neither of the two officers has any record of misconduct prior to these incidents.

The investigation into both incidents is being led by the Great Falls Police Department.

These incident come just two weeks after another detention center officer, Lloyde Paul Ogden, Jr., was arrested on charges of assault with a weapon, and partner/family member assault; click here for details.

We will update you when we get more information.