HELENA — Michael Walter Jarrett, a former Great Falls middle school teacher, was sentenced on Tuesday for raping and sexually abusing a minor in Lewis & Clark County.

Madelyn Heath reports - watch the video here:

Former Great Falls teacher sentenced for sexually abusing a child

In October, a jury found Jarrett guilty of felony sexual intercourse without consent with a child under the age of 12, and felony sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

"I acknowledge that conviction alone resulted in profound and permanent consequences," Jarrett said. "I have lost my teaching license, my ability to coach, my retirement, my student loan forgiveness, my realtor's license, and family business."

More than a dozen people testified on Jarrett's behalf, including former students and his family.

His wife said, "Your honor, I am not asking you to ignore the verdict. I am asking you to consider how deeply life changing the consequences have already been how it will continue to not just affect Mike but our entire family."

Jarrett was sentenced by Judge Menahan to 30 years in prison, with 20 of the years suspended. He must also register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Jarrett had been a teacher at North Middle School in Great Falls. The criminal acts happened beginning in 2015 and continued for several years in Lewis & Clark County. Jarrett was in his 30s at the time.

The case did not include any students who had attended North Middle School.

Lewis & Clark County Detective Cody Colbert also shared that two other allegations had come to light during the investigation.

MTN News is limiting what information we report on this case to protect the victim's identity.

(OCTOBER 28, 2025) Michael Walter Jarrett, a former Great Falls middle school teacher, has been convicted of raping and sexually abusing a minor in Lewis & Clark County.

Last week, a jury in state district court found Jarrett guilty of felony sexual intercourse without consent with a child under the age of 12 and felony sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

Jarrett had been a teacher at North Middle School in Great Falls until 2024, when the allegations came to light.

The criminal acts happened years ago in Lewis & Clark County and did not include any students who had attended North Middle School.

MTN News is limiting what information we report on this case to protect the victim's identity.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 15, 2026, before Judge Mike Menahan.



(AUGUST 22, 2024) Michael Jarrett of Great Falls is facing criminal charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Jarrett is a teacher at North Middle School and has been placed on administrative leave by Great Falls Public Schools.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Thursday, August, 22, 2024, that Jarrett was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

According to the GFPD, the alleged assaults happened in Lewis & Clark County "several years ago."

Jarrett was remanded to the Cascade County Detention Center and has since posted bond on a $100,000 warrant.

The Great Falls Public School District said in a news release that the charges involve "off-duty conduct with a minor who is now an adult."

GFPS said as soon as the allegations were known, they placed Jarrett on administrative leave, and he will have no access to or involvement with District premises, property, staff, or students.

The district added: "We are in the process of our own investigation. We take these allegations seriously and we are uncompromising in our commitment to safe and secure schools."

Anyone with information about the alleged crimes is asked to call the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 406-447-8244 or the Great Falls Police Department at 406-455-8599.

We will update you if we get more information.

