2 men arrested after attempted bank robbery reported in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Two men were arrested Friday after an attempted bank robbery was reported in Bozeman.

According to a news release from Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp, at approximately 12:17 pm, the Bozeman Police Department was dispatched to a holdup alarm at First Security Bank at 624 South Cottonwood Road.

When officers arrived, bank employees confirmed that two male suspects were inside the bank demanding money, and that one of the men had indicated he was armed with an unknown type of firearm.

Patrol officers contacted the suspects as they they were leaving the bank and took them into custody without further incident.

No one was injured, and no firearms were found during the investigation.

Both men were taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center where they are currently being held, without bond, on charges of robbery, a felony, in violation of Montana Code Annotated 45-5-401.

