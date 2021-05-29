2 men from Havre reported as escapees/walkaways from pre-release center

BILLINGS — Authorities are asking for help finding two walkaways from the Alpha House men's pre-release center in Billings.

William Snell of Havre, 25 years old, left the center at 8:50 p.m. on Friday He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was sentenced for criminal endangerment in Hill County on July 6, 2020, and arrived at Alpha House on April 15.

Wallace Doney of Havre, 28 years old, left the center at 11:20 p.m. on Friday. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 255 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was most recently sentenced for partner/ family member assault in Hill County in 2016, and he also carries sentences for assault on a police officer, burglary, and escape. He arrived at Alpha House March 19.

Call 911 if you see these men and do not approach them because they are considered dangerous.

