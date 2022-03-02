2 people arrested after police chase that began in Lake County

KALISPELL — Two people were arrested following an overnight chase by law enforcement officers that began in Lake County and ended in Flathead County on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1 a.m., deputies assisted law enforcement from Lake County with the vehicle chase on Highway 35.

The incident began when officers attempted to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen in Polson.

The driver refused to stop and was chased north on Montana Highway 35 into Flathead County.

A Flathead County Sheriff's deputy used stop sticks that disabled the car at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 83 intersection in Bigfork.

A male passenger and female driver tried to run away, but were quickly arrested by Flathead County Sheriff's deputies, according to a news release.

The suspects - whose names have not yet been released - were turned over to Lake County authorities.



