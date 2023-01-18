2 people arrested after standoff with officers in Billings

BILLINGS — Two people were arrested after a brief standoff with a large number of law enforcement officers at a Billings West End mobile home park on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Police called the effort a "high-risk arrest" that involved several agencies at the Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park on the southwest corner of King Avenue West and South 24th Street.

Agencies responding included the U.S. Marshals Service, Billings Police Department SWAT team, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team.

Neighbors surrounding the residence on Southgrove Drive at the southern edge of the park were briefly evacuated during the standoff, according to police.

A neighbor told MTN News they heard a loud bang during the standoff, but it was unclear whether that was a gunshot, a flash grenade aimed at clearing the house, or an unrelated noise.

The incident ended peacefully just before 3:10 p.m. after Billings police crisis negotiators talked the two suspects out of the residence.

Both were wanted on out-of-state warrants; their names have not been released. No injuries were reported.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV

