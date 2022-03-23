2 people arrested following burglary in Flathead County

MISSOULA — Two Kalispell residents are are in jail following a burglary in Somers on Tuesday.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6 p.m., a resident on Oldenburg Road in Somers called 911 to report arriving home and finding two people in his residence.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a man standing outside of the residence who told law enforcement he was with a woman who was "somewhere in the area."

A drone and a Sheriff’s Office K-9 were used to search the property and the woman was found hiding in tall grass behind a large pile of wood.

An investigation determined that the two people who had been detained by deputies were the two suspects that the owner of the home had seen.

Adam Russell Albin, 45 years old, and Rebecca Joan Keys, 47, both from Kalispell, were arrested and booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on burglary charges.

The incident is being investigated by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.



