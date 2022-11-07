2 people charged for Friday's incident in Great Falls

A search by law enforcement officers across parts of Great Falls for a teen felony suspect on Friday, November 4, 2022, has resulted in Andale Goodsoldier and Shane Stanley being charged.

According to court documents, a female was being held hostage in a vehicle on Friday by Stanley and Goodsoldier.

Officers found the vehicle at a convenience store on 15th Street North; the driver - later identified as Goodsoldier - sped away as officers approached. Stanley was apprehended as he walked out of the convenience store. The female was found hiding in a bathroom at a nearby Taco John's.

The female told officers that the two males had asked to use her car, and when she refused, Stanley grabbed her keys, Goodsoldier brandished a handgun, racked the slide, and forced her into the vehicle. As they were driving, she told them she needed to use a bathroom, so they stopped at the convenience store. She then ran and hid in the Taco John's bathroom.

Stanley, 20 years old, was arrested on Friday evening regarding the initial call. Stanley has been charged with robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and assault with a weapon, all felonies.

Goodsoldier, 17 years old, was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a weapon. Goodsoldier was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.



(SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 4:43 pm) The Great Falls Police Department says that Goodsoldier has been apprehended.

On Saturday afternoon, a person called to report a suspicious person just south of Great Falls, and Goodsoldier was soon arrested by a Cascade County Sheriff's deputy. There were no injuries.

(FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 3:34 pm) Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching in Great Falls for Andale Goodsoldier.

The Great Falls Police Department says that businesses and residences from 10 Avenue North to River Drive and 38th Street to 57th Street should secure buildings and not allow anyone you don’t know inside.

River Drive North from 38th Street to 57th Street is shut down, please reroute if you normally travel this way.

Goodsoldier is likely traveling on foot and is wanted for several felony offenses that took place on Friday afternoon in Great Falls; police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.



17 year-old Native American male

5’10” tall – 230 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

Tattoos on both hands (roman numeral 5 or "V" on rt hand)

Last seen wearing gray and black clothing, black LA Dodgers hat

May be carrying a green backpack

Last seen in the Giant Springs area

