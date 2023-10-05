2 people charged in connection with a man's death in Judith Basin County

The Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Thursday, October 5, 2023, that Tyson David Kolar and Megan Michelle Fiechtner have been charged in connection with a man’s death several days ago.

Sheriff's deputies were called to conduct a welfare check at a residence near Hobson at 4:40 p.m. on Monday, October 2, and found a man dead inside the residence. The man is said to have been in his 30s.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the name of the man will not be released at the request of family members.

Kolar and Fiechtner were taken into custody a short time later.

Tyson, 40 years old, has been charged with deliberate homicide

Fiechtner, 33, has been charged with deliberate homicide by accountability and obstructing a peace officer.

Both are being held at the Fergus County Detention Center on Judith Basin County charges.

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Sheriff's Office in the investigation.



