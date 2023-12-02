2 people charged in deaths of man and infant in Billings shooting

BILLINGS — Two people have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court in connection with the deaths of a man and an infant in a shooting in Billings in November.

The Billings Police Department says that Myron Goesahead, 19 years old, has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide. Jane Knowshisgun, 20, has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide by accountability.

On November 1, police responded to a shooting at the 700 block of North 17th Street and found 31-year-old Kenneth Morrison, dead inside.

Police said that Morrison had been shot and then collapsed. He fell on his infant son Tatee’k, who was trapped until first responders could arrive.

The baby - just one day shy of his first birthday - was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The two suspects are now jailed in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, where they have been held since the shooting on unrelated charges, according to Billings police.