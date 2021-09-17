Suspects plead not guilty to charges of assault with intent to commit murder, kidnapping, and more

GREAT FALLS — Two people appeared in federal court in Great Falls on September 13, 2021, before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnston in connection with an assault.

Court documents state the alleged assault happened in March 2019 near Box Elder.

Leon Houle, 37 years old, has been charged with assault with intent to commit murder, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Tabitha Gopher, 23, has been charged with assault to commit murder, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted of the most serious crime, each suspect faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and five years of supervised release.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty, and are being held in the Cascade County Detention Center pending further court proceedings.