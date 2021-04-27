2 people injured in separate Billings shootings

Two separate shootings in Billings early Tuesday resulted in to two people being taken to a hospital.

Billing police reported on social media at 3:14 a.m. that a 46-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened in an alley behind 312 South 28th Street.

A few hours after police sent that initial report, officers again took to social media to report that a 33-year-old man had been found with a gunshot wound at 313 1/2 South 28th Street.

The male victim was also taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. He told police the shooting happened west of where he was located.

Police say the shootings appear to be linked but have not released any information about potential suspects.