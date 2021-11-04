2 people stabbed by ex-employee at Jake's restaurant

BILLINGS — An ex-employee of the Jake's downtown restaurant at 2701 First Avenue N. was arrested Wednesday after police said he went into the restaurant and stabbed four people.

Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said that Brandon Bird, 21 years old, entered the restaurant at around 6 p.m., grabbed two knives from the kitchen, and tried to rob two waitresses.

The general manager stepped in, and Bird chased two employees with the knives, according to Reid. He stabbed two, slashed a third on the arm, and cut a fourth on the finger, Reid said.

Two were taken to the hospital with injuries that Reid says are not life-threatening.

Employees then tackled him, and he was arrested at the scene by Billings police.

Bird is expected to face charges related to the stabbings and robbery, according to Reid.

Yellowstone County Detention Facility Brandon Bird



