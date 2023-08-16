3 injured in Billings shooting; suspect barricaded in residence

Billings police shut down a portion of King Avenue West early on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, after responding to a shooting and finding a person barricaded in a residence.

Police officers responded at 1:49 a.m. to a weapons complaint on West Meadow Drive.

Officers found three people who were injured in a shooting; all were taken to a hospital. There is no word at this time on the nature or severity of their injuries.

As of 6 a.m., the suspect was barricaded in the residence and there is a "large police presence in the area."

The suspect has been identified, according to Billings police Sgt. Sam Puckett. Several homes nearby have been evacuated. A hostage negotiator, SWAT, and drone teams are on site.

West Meadow Drive is closed to all vehicle and foot traffic, and King Avenue West is closed between South 36th Street West to South 32nd Street West in both directions. Police asked people to avoid the area.

We will update you if we get more information.

