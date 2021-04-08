Watch
3 people arrested, deputy injured following Rosebud County chase

BILLINGS — Three people were arrested and a Roosevelt County Sheriff's deputy was injured following a chase involving several Sheriff's offices in eastern Montana on Wednesday night.

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton posted on Facebook that the three suspects allegedly "stole a pick-up, burglarized a residence, stole some fuel and ran from Sheriff's Deputies."

The deputy was taken to a medical facility as a precaution, and Fulton said he believes he will be okay.

A patrol vehicle was also damaged during the incident.

At this point, the names of the suspects have not been released. We will update you if we get more details.

