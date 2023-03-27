3 students, 3 adults killed in Nashville school shooting

A woman shot and killed six people at a private school in Tennessee on Monday, March 27, 2023. The woman was later shot dead by law enforcement officers.

According to the Nashville Police Department, the six victims include three students and three staff members at The Covenant School.

An active shooter was first reported at 10:13 a.m. Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said a five-member team arrived at the scene minutes later.

They reportedly heard gunshots come from the second level of the school. Two MNPD officers who entered the building and went to the sounds of gunfire engaged the shooter on the second floor and fatally shot her.

Aaron said, "We know at this point that this shooter is a female. She had two assault rifles and a handgun. She entered the school through a side entrance and went from the first school to the second floor. By 10:27 a.m., the shooter was dead."

The shooter has been identified as a 28-year old Nashville woman; her identity has not yet been released. A motive has not yet been determined.

Five other people were wounded: three children and two adults.

The private Christian school reportedly has video that the police department will be reviewing.

On a typical day, there would have been about 200 students at the school and 40 staff members, Aarons said.

A reunification area for families has been established at the Woodmont Baptist Church, the fire department stated on Twitter.

