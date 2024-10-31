3 suspects charged after reports of gunshots in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department has provided more information about an incident that happened on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, along the 200 block of Eighth Street North.

The GFPD said in a news release on Thursday that at about 5:17 p.m. on Wednesday, 911 Dispatch received a report of shots fired in the area. More than dozen law enforcement officers, including several GFPD detectives and Montana State Probation & Parole officers, responded.

Thanks to witnesses who provided descriptions of several people who fled the scene, and the vehicle they left in, officers found the suspects and the vehicle within 30 minutes and took three juvenile males into custody.

The investigation determined that a firearm was discharged, but there were no injuries, and that the incident was not a random act of violence; all parties involved knew each other.

One of the suspects has been charged with criminal endangerment and assault with a weapon, both felonies.

Juveniles in custody after reports of gunshot in Great Falls

The other two were charged with accountability to criminal endangerment and accountability to assault with a weapon, both felonies.

Due to their ages, their names have not been released.

(OCTOBER 30, 2024) Police responded to a report of a gunshot fired in the vicinity of Second Avenue North and 8th Street in Great Falls on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The initial report came in at about 5:15 pm.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Several juveniles believed to be involved in the incident were taken into custody.

A section in front of an apartment building on the northwest corner of the intersection was cordoned off as police investigated.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

