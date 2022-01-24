8 people dead in 6 shootings across Montana in January

GREAT FALLS — The new year has started on a tragic note across Montana, with eight people dead in six shooting incidents in January.



Murder-suicide in Lake County (2 dead)

Man charged with killing 2 brothers in Three Forks (2)

Homicide investigation after a man was killed in Kalispell (1)

Teen dies after being shot in Billings (1)

2 men accused of killing a man near Rimini (1)

Man shot dead in Great Falls (1)

In Great Falls, Jeremiah George Henry Garrett III died after being shot on January 5. On January 21, the Great Falls Police Department said that "a person of interest" in the shooting is in custody on unrelated charges. The GFPD has not yet released the name of the person. Click here to read more .

Two Helena-area men have been charged in connection with a body found in the Rimini area. Robert Harvel and Brandon Michael Beckman are each facing a charge of deliberate homicide, or in the alternative deliberate homicide by accountability. Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton identified the victim as 39-year-old Michael Anthony Biggs. Click here to read more .

Zachary Eugene Norman of Three Forks has been charged with shooting and killing two men on January 15 in Three Forks. Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified the victims as brothers Brendan Estabrook of Three Forks, 32, and Chase Estabrook of Butte, 31. Click here to read more .

Fifteen-year old Khoen Parker was the victim of a homicide on January 16 in the Billings Heights. Parker, a sophomore at Billings Senior High School, was shot in a parking lot on the southern border of a park. He was then taken to a hospital by an unknown person in an unknown vehicle, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. At this point, there have been no arrests. Click here to read more .

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was killed in Kalispell on January 17. Sheriff Brian Heino says a 42-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday at a residence located at 125 Flathead Drive. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending family notification. At this point, there have been no arrests.

