A Helena man is accused of raping an underage girl

HELENA — Helena resident Richard Graves is facing four counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent in Lewis & Clark County.

Graves, 42 years old, is accused of raping a girl under the age of 16 on four occasions in the past year.

Court documents say once officers were made aware of the alleged behavior, they interviewed the juvenile who described several incidents.

Law enforcement officers were able to corroborate the story through numerous other people and text messages.

In an interview with law enforcement, Graves denied that anything sexual had occurred.

Court documents also indicate that he has no previous arrests or convictions for sexual assault.