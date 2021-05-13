Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

A Helena man is accused of raping an underage girl

items.[0].image.alt
MTN NEWS
Court News 1280x720.png
Posted at 2:18 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 16:25:24-04

HELENA — Helena resident Richard Graves is facing four counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent in Lewis & Clark County.

Graves, 42 years old, is accused of raping a girl under the age of 16 on four occasions in the past year.

Court documents say once officers were made aware of the alleged behavior, they interviewed the juvenile who described several incidents.

Law enforcement officers were able to corroborate the story through numerous other people and text messages.

In an interview with law enforcement, Graves denied that anything sexual had occurred.

Court documents also indicate that he has no previous arrests or convictions for sexual assault.

Richard Graves
Richard Graves

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

44 courses for just $119!