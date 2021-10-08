A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation

GREAT FALLS — Moises Zamora has been charged in federal court in Great Falls after he allegedly shot a man on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation several days ago.

Court documents state that the Rocky Boy's Police Department received a call of a shooting at the on September 25, 2021. Officers responded to the scene where the victim - identified only as "John Doe" - had been shot. Doe was rushed to hospital in Havre,, and then life-flighted to a hospital in Great Falls.

Officers were given a description of the vehicle in which the suspect fled after shooting Doe. An officer who went to look for the suspect found what appeared to be the suspect vehicle at or near the D&L Bar in Box Elder. The officer remained in his vehicle and radioed for backup. The driver of the suspect vehicle - later identified as Zamora - apparently became concerned about the presence of a law enforcement vehicle and drove away before police backup arrived and before the officer attempted to stop him.

The officer chased after the suspect vehicle and eventually apprehended the driver at a remote location described as Bowery Peak. Zamora was the only occupant of the vehicle.

When questioned, Zamora told police that he was on the reservation visiting his family and had been there for a few days. He stated he did not know anything about someone being shot.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found crystal meth, live .223 caliber ammunition, a spent .40 caliber casing, and drug paraphernalia.

Moises Zamora

According to court documents, a witness who was present during the shooting told investigators that Zamora and others were hanging out after dark the night of the shooting. The witness said there were no acts of violence, aggression, or other forms of provocation between Zamora and Doe at the time just prior to the shooting.

Court documents state that Doe is on life-support at the hospital and "it is possible that he may still die from his injuries and a recovery at this point is not likely."

Zamora has charged with assault with intent to commit murder, and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

