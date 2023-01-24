Agencies investigating shooting death of a man on the Crow reservation

One person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a man on the Crow reservation on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, FBI officials said Monday.

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the man was brought to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and died.

The suspect was taken into tribal custody, according to the FBI.

Neither federal agency would release any additional information, including the names of the victim or the person detained.

The shooting remains under investigation.



