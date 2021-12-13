Alleged "porch pirate" arrested in Butte

BUTTE — Curtis Cline of Butte was arrested on Saturday after a witness reportedly saw him attempting to steal a package from a porch in Uptown Butte.

Cline, 35 years old, was arrested at about 3:30 pm on December 11th after a witness saw him allegedly attempting to steal a package from a porch in the uptown area.

The witness began following Cline, who was driving a black Dodge pickup. The pickup matched the description of a suspect vehicle involved in thefts of packages from porches over the past three weeks.

The witness relayed information about where the pickup was going, and a Butte police officer intercepted the truck at the intersection of Excelsior and Gold Streets.

Officers obtained permission to search the vehicle, and found several items that appeared to have been stolen recently in the string of thefts, including some checks and credit cards that did not belong to Cline. In addition, a substance believed to be heroin was also found inside the vehicle. A device to gain access to vehicles was also found in the truck.

Cline is charged with theft, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and forgery.

Cline is being jailed in the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center.

