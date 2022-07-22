Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Ambulance reported stolen in Ashland

noam.png
Courtesy Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
noam.png
colstrip ashland and lame deer.jpg
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 12:48:23-04

BILLINGS — ASHLAND - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of an ambulance from Ashland.

The Sheriff's Office said that the Ashland QRU ambulance was stolen sometime on Friday, July 22, 2022, between midnight and 4:15 a.m.

The post provided few additional details, and the Sheriff's Office said no one was available to provide more information until Friday afternoon.

Authorities asked that anyone with information call the Sheriff's Office at 406-346-2715. If anyone sees the stolen vehicle, they advise that you do not approach it, but call 911 or the Sheriff's Office.

TRENDING NOW

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover