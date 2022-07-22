Ambulance reported stolen in Ashland

BILLINGS — ASHLAND - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of an ambulance from Ashland.

The Sheriff's Office said that the Ashland QRU ambulance was stolen sometime on Friday, July 22, 2022, between midnight and 4:15 a.m.

The post provided few additional details, and the Sheriff's Office said no one was available to provide more information until Friday afternoon.

Authorities asked that anyone with information call the Sheriff's Office at 406-346-2715. If anyone sees the stolen vehicle, they advise that you do not approach it, but call 911 or the Sheriff's Office.



