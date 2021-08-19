Anaconda man charged in connection with drive-by shooting

BUTTE — Philip Sundberg of Anaconda has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting last week.

He is accused of firing six shots from a high-powered rifle at an occupied home in the 1000 block of East 4th Street in Anaconda on August 11th, according to Anaconda Police Detective Kyle Staley.

Three of the shots hit the house; there were no injuries.

Staley said a witness described the vehicle involved in the shooting and police traced it back to Sundberg.

Police arrested Sundberg at his home on August 12th, and believe the shooting was related to a domestic dispute.

Sundberg, 44 years old, faces four felony counts of criminal endangerment and four felony counts of assault with a weapon.