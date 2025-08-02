Anaconda residents react to shootings that left 4 dead

ANACONDA — The Anaconda community responds to a recent mass shooting as residents share their experiences, seeking answers and support amidst the tragedy.

Officials have confirmed that four people died after being shot the Owl Bar on Friday morning.

They have identified the suspect as Michael Brown of Anaconda, 45 years old.

Brown is still at large and was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford F-150 pickup with Montana license plates DTY493.

He is believed to be armed and is extremely dangerous.

Anyone who sees Brown or his vehicle is asked to call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with any other information about the shootings is asked to call Anaconda/Deer Lodge Law Enforcement at 406-563-5241.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

