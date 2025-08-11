Anaconda shootings suspect makes first court appearance

ANACONDA — Michael Brown, the man suspected of killing four people at the Owl Bar in Anaconda on August, 1, 2025, appeared before a judge on Monday morning via Zoom from the Butte Detention Center.

Brown was arrested at about 2 p.m. on Friday, August 8, near the Ranch Bar just south of Highway 1.

On Monday, Brown appeared in an orange jumpsuit alongside two public defenders and told the judge he did not have a job or a phone. Brown will remain at the Butte Detention Center.

Deer Lodge Judge Ken Walund set bail for Brown at $2 million dollars. There is no word yet his next court date.

OVERVIEW



MT DCI Victims of mass shooting in Anaconada, Montana on August 1, 2025

At this point, authorities do not know of any specific motive for the shootings.

Clare Boyle, the niece of Brown, said last week that she and her family are heartbroken over the situation and the four lives that were lost.

Boyle said, “My heart breaks for this town. There is no amount of apology or words that could ever describe how sorry I am and how I feel for these families, my own included.”

She said that Brown suffered from significant mental health challenges, including schizophrenia and PTSD.