Victims of Anaconda bar shooting identified

The names of the four people who died after being shot in the Owl Bar in Anaconda on Friday, August 1, 2025 were released during a news conference on Sunday morning.

They are:



Nancy Lauretta Kelley, age 64

Daniel Edwin Baillie, age 59

David Allen Leach, age 70

Tony Wayne Palm, age 74

The suspect in the murders is 45-year-old Michael Brown. who remains at large as of Sunday morning.

JESSICA NELSON REPORTS FROM ANACONDA:

Search continues for suspect in Anaconda mass shooting

During a news conference on Sunday, Montana Attorney General Austen Knudsen said Brown was a regular at the Owl Bar and lived next door to the establishment and “likely” knew the bartender and customers that he shot and killed, although no motive is known at this time. Knudsen added that the weapon used was a rifle, but wouldn't identify what kind.

Knudsen said a “tremendous number of assets” are deployed in the search for Brown, although no specific number was provided. The search has focused on the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness by Stumptown Road between Anaconda and Georgetown Lake.

He added that people in the area of the search and in Anaconda must be vigilant and report anything unusual: “There is concern he may come back into town... concern for the public.”

Knudsen said Brown took off his clothes after the shooting, and fled in a stolen truck with camping gear inside. Knudsen said they believe there were clothes in the truck and they believe Brown is now wearing clothes.

According to Clare Boyle, the niece of Brown, she and her family are heartbroken over the situation and the four lives that were lost.

Boyle said, “My heart breaks for this town. There is no amount of apology or words that could ever describe how sorry I am and how I feel for these families, my own included.”

She said that Brown suffered from significant mental health challenges, including schizophrenia and PTSD from serving in the Army. Boyle said Brown moved around a lot and was a military brat, as his father also served.