Arocha sentenced in Tribal Court

In May 2018, a jury found William Arocha Jr. guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the death of Shane LaPlant in Glacier County.

Arocha was sentenced to 56 months in federal prison. Now, after completing that sentence, he was sentenced this week in Blackfeet Tribal Court.

The sentence includes one year in jail and a $5,000 fine for assault; nine months and a $1,000 fine for negligent endangerment; and restitution of $775,000 to LaPlant's widow, Jo Ann.