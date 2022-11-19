Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Arocha sentenced in Tribal Court

Arocha sentenced in Tribal Court
Court News 1280x720.png
Posted at 7:28 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 21:41:27-05

In May 2018, a jury found William Arocha Jr. guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the death of Shane LaPlant in Glacier County.

Arocha was sentenced to 56 months in federal prison. Now, after completing that sentence, he was sentenced this week in Blackfeet Tribal Court.

The sentence includes one year in jail and a $5,000 fine for assault; nine months and a $1,000 fine for negligent endangerment; and restitution of $775,000 to LaPlant's widow, Jo Ann.

TRENDING

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App