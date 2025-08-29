Arraignment scheduled for Anaconda shootings suspect Michael Brown

An arraignment has been scheduled for Michael Brown — the Anaconda shootings suspect — in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County District Court next week.

Brown is suspected of entering the Owl Bar in Anaconda on August 1, 2025, and killing Nancy Kelley, age 64; Daniel Baillie, 59; David Leach, 70; and Tony Palm, 74.

Brown is set to appear before Judge Raynee Dahood on Wednesday, September 3, at 9:30 a.m., according to County Attorney Morgan Smith.

The hearing will be open to the public, with the option to attend either in person at the courthouse in Anaconda or via Zoom by contacting the Clerk of District Court.

Smith anticipates that status will change before Wednesday’s hearing.

“If/when status changes as to court records, as I anticipate it will, you’ll be able to obtain all documents you’ve requested directly from the Court Clerk,” Smith advised.

No additional details about the charges or case have been made public.

