Arson suspected in Great Falls vehicle fire

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Friday, July 14, 2023.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the Grizzly Inn located near the intersection of 13th Avenue South and 13th Street.

Firefighters arrived within minutes quickly extinguished the fire.

GFFR and the Great Falls Police Department obtained video footage from the Grizzly Inn which showed a female intentionally pouring ignitable liquids on and in the car.

She then set the car on fire and left the scene.

The female was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

GFPD is working to find the female seen in the video.

If anyone has information about the female or any information that will help the investigation, you’re asked to contact the Great Falls Police Department.

We will update you if we get more information.



