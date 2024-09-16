Artifacts stolen from the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls

Officials at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls are asking for help identifying the person who reportedly stole two artifacts over the weekend.

The center posted on Facebook on Saturday, September 14, 2024:

We need your help. The pistol and beaded knife were stolen from the center this morning. If you have any information or know the person or persons responsible please notify the authorities immediately. We work very hard to create a one of a kind experience for all our guests and it is very disheartening when this type of thing occurs.

The Helena-Lewis & Clark Forest Facebook page shared the following photo and information:

Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect is asked to email sm.fs.hlc_tip_line@usda.gov, or call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-455-8599.

We will update you if we get more information.