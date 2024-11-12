Assault suspect arrested at Great Falls hotel

GREAT FALLS — A man was arrested in Great Falls early Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after he allegedly assaulted a person.

Great Falls Police Department spokesman Lt. Matt Fleming said in a news release that at about 9:48 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a person who had been assaulted and threatened by the suspect.

Officers found the suspect at the Crystal Inn hotel, which is on the southwest side of Great Falls near the airport.

The suspect refused to come out of the hotel room, and at about 12:44 a.m., the Central Montana High-Risk Unit (comprised of GFPD officers and Cascade County Sheriff's Office deputies) was called to the scene.

Shortly after their arrival, the suspect surrendered without incident.

The GFPD has not released any other details, including the name of the suspect, at this point.

Court documents state that the suspect has been charged with robbery, theft, assault with a weapon, intimidation, and obstructing a peace officer.

We will update you if we get more information.

