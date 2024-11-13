Assault suspect arrested at Great Falls hotel (update)

GREAT FALLS — Jordan Keith Ahenakew was arrested in Great Falls early Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after he allegedly assaulted a person.

Just before 10 p.m. on November 11, police officers responded to a report of a person being threatened by a man with a gun.

The female victim had been gambling at a bar in downtown Great Falls and cashed-out after winning about $700. As she began to drive home, she received a text message and pulled over to check her phone.

Court documents state that Ahenakew, who she did not know, knocked on her car window and asked for a “smoke and a light,” which she provided. As they were talking, Ahenakew asked for a ride to the Crystal Inn hotel on the southwest side of town near the airport.

The woman later told police that Ahenakew was holding something in his hand that she thought at first was a cell phone, but later realized was a firearm, according to court documents.



The woman said that Ahenakew was “freaking out and moving strangely the whole time,” poking his head out the window and stating “they’re coming to get me,” according to court documents.

At one point during the drive to the hotel, she said, Ahenakew became agitated and pointed the gun at her head.

When they arrived at the hotel, Ahenakew told her to get a room for him, and reportedly threatened to kill her if she refused. Based on the threats with the gun, the woman thought the safest action was to do as he asked.

The woman went into the hotel, paid for the room, and went back to the vehicle, where Ahenakew demanded she give him her cash. Ahenakew then went upstairs to the hotel room at about 9:45 p.m.

Court documents

Police officers soon responded and evacuated neighboring hotel rooms.

Officers tried for several hours to convince Ahenakew to surrender, to no avail.

At about 12:44 a.m., the Central Montana High-Risk Unit (made up of GFPD officers and Cascade County Sheriff's deputies) was called to the scene, at which point Ahenakew came out of the room and was taken into custody.

Ahenakew is facing felony charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, and intimidation; and misdemeanor charges of theft, and obstructing a peace officer.

Court documents state that at the time of the incident, Ahenakew was free on $35,000 concurrent bond in two other cases, where he is charged with escape and assault with a weapon.

The charging document concludes: “:It is clear the Defendant is a violent, dangerous individual who does not abide by release conditions. For the foregoing reasons, the State respectfully requests bond in the amount of $100,000 consecutive.”



