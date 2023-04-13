ATF offering reward for info on firebombing of Sheriff's vehicle

HELENA — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in conjunction with the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office, are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for firebombing sheriff’s office vehicles and property at the City of Helena Law & Justice Center.

It happened on Sunday, April 2 at around 1:50 a.m.

In security camera footage, an individual standing behind a vehicle can be seen throwing a flaming object at a sheriff's vehicle.

Graffiti was also found near where the object landed, and vehicles were physically damaged.

The ATF and LCCSO say the item thrown was a “Molotov cocktail” which caused thousands of dollars in damage.

“I don’t think that people in Montana, in Lewis and Clark County, have a stomach for firebombing the Sheriff’s Office,” Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN on April 3. “I know we wear bullet-resistant vests, I know we take safety precautions, but this ups the violence. This is a participatory event that will lead to much greater violence if we don’t get this cornered.”

Anyone with information about this firebombing should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 406-447-8235.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visitingwww.reportit.com.



