1 person shot in Kalispell; suspect in custody

KALISPELL — One person was shot and a suspect was taken into custody in Kalispell on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

It happened this morning near the intersection of Kelly Road and Willow Glen Drive, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

The injured person is being treated at a hospital; at this point, there is no word on the person's condition.

Authorities are interviewing the suspect, according to law enforcement.

The Sheriff's office says the public is not in danger, and detectives are continuing to investigate.

We will update you as we get more information.



