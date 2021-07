Authorities are seeking help finding a walkaway/escapee from the Passages Women's Program in Billings Thursday afternoon.

Carrie McGrath, 39 years old, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 158 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was sentenced for criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Yellowstone County and arrived at Passages on June 9.

Call 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts.