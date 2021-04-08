A suspect remains at large Wednesday night after a man was shot and severely injured in Crow Agency earlier in the morning, according to Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is a man in his early 30s, approximately 5’11”, medium build, with several visible tattoos, Harris said in a news release. The suspect has several felony convictions for drug possession and theft and is on Montana Department of Corrections supervision, according to Harris.

According to Big Horn County News , a argument took place between two men at a laundromat before the suspect shot the victim; the suspect left the scene on foot and was last seen in the Dunmore area.

Harris urged Big Horn County residents to remain on the alert for the man and to report any suspicious activities to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services in Crow Agency at 406-638-2631, the Big Horn County Sheriff at 406-665-9780, or 911.

Harris also told residents to be prepared to possibly defend themselves. “For the present time, and at least until more effective efforts are made by law enforcement, any County citizen brandishing a firearm in apparent defense of their property shall enjoy deference as a matter of law due to the constant scourge that drug addicted punks present to our community," Harris said.

More information is expected to released by the Crow Tribe and/or federal authorities on Thursday..