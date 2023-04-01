Ax-wielding man in standoff with police in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Law enforcement officers are asking people to stay away from an on-going standoff that began overnight on April 1, 2023, after a man reportedly threatened neighbors with an ax.

According to a news release, at 12:56 a.m. officers from the Bozeman Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Forest Glen Drive for a report of a man damaging vehicles and threatening neighbors with an ax.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect went inside his residence and refused to come out.

Officers made continuous efforts to communicate with the man from outside the residence, but he refused to cooperate.

Due to the violent nature of the incident, several nearby residences were evacuated and the joint City/County Special Response Team responded to the scene.

The police department said several types of vehicles and equipment, including drones, are being used.

Gunnar Richey, a neighbor in the area, told MTN News he heard police on the loudspeaker for several hours, along with flashbangs.

"I thought it was fireworks; they've been here since like two in the morning," Richey said.

Crisis negotiators are also at the scene and trying to communicate with the man.

We will update you when we get more information.



