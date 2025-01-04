Benson sentenced for Superior double murder

Kraig Walter Benson, convicted of murdering two people in a Superior bar in August 2023, was sentenced this week to more than 100 years in prison.

A jury convicted Benson last year of two counts of deliberate homicide for shooting his wife and a bartender to death at the Four Aces Bar.

Jenny Benson and Logan Gardner were killed in the attack in August of 2023.

During sentencing Friday in Superior, family and friends of the victims called Benson a 'monster.' Some said they still have post-traumatic stress from the violent impacts of that night.

His two daughters testified they don't feel safe with him in the world while Jenny Benson's father told the defendant he hopes he has a "miserable life" in prison.

Other testimony indicated Benson has no remorse for what he did and feels that he is a victim.

Benson's sister begged for mercy saying her brother was a good man before the murders.

Benson himself testified where he placed the blame on his wife for being unfaithful and continues to claim he has no recollection of that night in August 2023.

While he was addressing the court, the prosecution objected several times as Benson continued to claim his wife was a liar and a cheater.

He also claimed other people were lying about his character.

The defense attorney recommended Benson serve 50 years in prison with parole eligible after 12 stating his client does not have a history of violence.

But after more than three hours of deliberations by the jury, Benson was sentenced to 140 years in prison.

He received 60 years for each count of deliberate homicide along with 10 years each for the use of a weapon in a violent crime.



(AUGUST 29, 2023) Kraig Walter Benson is facing two charges of deliberate homicide in Mineral County after the shooting deaths of two people at a bar in Superior on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Benson was taken into custody late Sunday night west of Lolo after officials say he fled the scene in Superior.

Benson is accused of fatally shooting his wife Jenny Benson, and bartender Logan Gardner, inside the Four Aces Bar on Sunday night.

According to court documents, surveillance footage shows a man leaving the bar to retrieve an item from his vehicle before returning to sit down next to a woman.

Court documents state the footage then shows the man pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting the woman in the head before turning to fire at the bartender.

After firing several shots, the man left the scene in a Chevy Tahoe; a witness followed who reported his location to law enforcement.

The man, later identified as Benson, was arrested early Monday morning west of Lolo.

Jenny Benson was taken to the hospital in Superior but later died from her wounds. Gardner died at the scene.