Big Sky High School student arrested for having knives on campus

A Big Sky High School student was arrested on Thursday for having knives on campus.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the School Resource Officer (SRO) was told of an argument between two male students — one of whom was believed to have a gun.

Arnold says a third-party report to the SRO indicated an 18-year-old — whom MTN News is not identifying at this time — intended to get revenge against the other male.

The SRO was able to locate the victim and place him in a safe location.

The officer then found the suspect and detained him.

Arnold says no firearm was found on the suspect, but he "did have knives on his person."

The suspect is facing initial charges of conspiracy to commit assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of weapon on school property.

The following email was sent to parents and students on Thursday afternoon.

You may notice an increased presence of police at Big Sky High School. There is no active threat situation, we are just being proactive with a student issue that was brought to us at lunch. If you feel the need to check your child out please come into the attendance office. Lunch ends at 12:45pm and we will run a regular afternoon schedule.



Jennifer Courtney



Principal, Big Sky High School





No other details are currently available and the Missoula Police Department is investigating.



