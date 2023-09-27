Billings man charged with making death threats against Tester and Biden

BILLINGS — Anthony James Cross of Billings has been charged in federal court with threatening to kill Montana U.S. Senator Jon Tester and threatening President Joe Biden.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cross pleaded not guilty to threats to injure and murder a United States Senator and to threats against the President.

The indictment alleges that on April 17, 2023 in Billings, Cross threatened to assault and murder Tester on account of the performance of Tester's official duties, the news release states.

The indictment also alleges that on April 10, 2023 in Billings, Cross knowingly and willfully made a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, the President of the United States, in that he stated in part, “I will personally kill Joe Biden.”

The news release did not reveal how the threats were transmitted.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Cross faces a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

Cross, 29 years old, was detained pending further proceedings.

