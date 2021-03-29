Billings man charged with murder

BILLINGS — Vidal Not Afraid, Jr., of Billings is now behind bars as the murder suspect in a Heights shooting from earlier this month.

Court documents say Not Afraid, 31 years old, has been charged with deliberate homicide for the death of Terrin Oldcrow, 29.

On March 7, Oldcrow was found with a gunshot wound to his torso at a house on the 300 block of Sioux Lane, and later died from his injuries.

Court documents say the two men argued and Oldcrow was shot. Prosecutors say Not Afraid then fled the scene.

On March 16, police officers got into a car chase with Not Afraid but were unable to apprehend him after he got out of his vehicle and ran away.

On March 24, Not Afraid was seen again on South 33rd Street; officers were able to corner him in an alley after a brief chase.

Not Afraid was identified as the suspect from a photo lineup. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to be arraigned.