Billings man charged with negligent homicide after shooting his friend

BILLINGS — Kobe Dillian Carr of Billings was charged Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court with negligent homicide for a shooting last January on the Rims.

According to charging documents, the shooting happened on January 21, 2021, inside a car parked on the Rims near 280 Southview Drive.

Prosecutors said Carr and another man, who was identified in January as 19-year old Kane James Streitz, were in the car together, and Carr was trying to disassemble a semiautomatic handgun and the weapon fired.

The round struck Streitz in the head and he died later at a hospital.

In an interview with a police detective, Carr allegedly admitted to the shooting and called it an accident. Police said Carr called 911 from the scene.

"I was messing with, and then I shot him, I did not mean to," Carr said in the 911 call, according to charging documents. "My life is done...He's my best friend. I accidentally shot him."

Carr, 19 years old, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was released without bond. Carr was ordered to have no contact with the victim's family while the case is pending.