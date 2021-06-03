Billings man hospitalized after being shot

A shooting in Billings early Thursday sent a man to the hospital.
Billings police reported that a 32-year-old man was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
His injuries were reported as life-threatening.
Police say the shooting happened at 1:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Eldorado Drive.
Police did not identify a suspect.
