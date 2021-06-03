Watch
Billings man hospitalized after being shot

Posted at 9:32 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 11:33:52-04

A shooting in Billings early Thursday sent a man to the hospital.

Billings police reported that a 32-year-old man was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

His injuries were reported as life-threatening.

Police say the shooting happened at 1:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Eldorado Drive.

Police did not identify a suspect.

