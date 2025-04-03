Billings man sentenced for deadly road-rage shooting

BILLINGS - Jacob Troxel of Billings, who shot and killed Michael Duran in what he claimed was self-defense during a road rage incident, was sentenced in Yellowstone County on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Troxel, 31, was found guilty of deliberate homicide at a trial in January. He was charged following the August 20, 2022 shooting death of 29-year-old Duran.

Homicide charge against suspect in road-rage shooting

The shooting happened near the downtown intersection at Fourth Avenue North and North 32nd Street following a road-rage incident that escalated into a physical confrontation before Troxel fired a handgun at Duran several times. Duran died a short time later.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras at the KTVQ television station.

Troxel stopped in the middle of the road and Duran stopped behind him. The two men got in a argument and then a physical fight, with Troxel throwing the first punch. At one point Troxel gets back into his car, Duran turns to walk away, then abruptly turns back, trying to punch Troxel through his car window.

Troxel grabbed a gun from his backpack in the back seat and shot seven rounds at Duran through the car window, wounding Duran nine times. Duran later died at a Billings hospital from his wounds, specifically a shot through his liver.

At trial, Troxel's defense attorney argued the fatal shooting as a justified use of force and a clear case of self-defense.

Prosecutors said Troxel's actions were unprovoked and unnecessary.

On the surveillance video, Troxel and Duran argue for about seven minutes. Troxel shoves and punches Duran throughout the altercation, before backing away and getting in his vehicle. At that point, Duran approaches Troxel's vehicle, and within about a minute of doing so he falls to the ground after being shot.

The case took an unusual path as prosecutors first took it to a coroner's inquest in October 2023 to determine whether Troxel should be charged with a criminal offense.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Jessica Fehr ordered Troxel to serve 60 years in the Montana State Prison for deliberate homicide.

The judge ordered a weapons enhancement of an additional 10 years in prison, and said Troxel will be required to register as a violent offender.

