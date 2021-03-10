Billings police investigating weekend shooting as a homicide

BILLINGS- A Yellowstone County coroner says a Billings man shot over the weekend in Billings Heights has died as the result of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Officials say Terrin Oldcrow, 29, was shot Sunday afternoon at a residence on the 300 block of Sioux Lane.

When police arrived, they found Oldcrow unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

As the investigation continues, those with Billings police say they have a person of interest in the case but no arrests or charges yet.

The coroner also says the manner in which Oldcrow died is classified as a homicide.

