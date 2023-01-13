Watch Now
Billings police searching for kidnapping suspect

Posted at 11:02 AM, Jan 13, 2023
Billings police are searching for a person suspected of kidnapping a man on the South Side on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Police responded to a weapons call at around 3:30 a.m. on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street.

No one was injured, but police discovered that a man had been forced into a vehicle at gunpoint, Billings police said on social media.

Police chased after the vehicle, and the victim was able to get free, but the suspect, who was in his 20s, escaped, according to police.

The vehicle was described as a silver or gray 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a loud muffler.

