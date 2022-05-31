BILLINGS - A man was killed and an officer wounded in a police shooting late Monday (May 30, 2022), the second fatal shooting involving an officer in the city in just over a week.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that the most recent incident began shortly after 11 p.m. when officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle, which then drove away.

Officers did not initially chase after the vehicle, the press release states, but the vehicle was later located in the area of North 22nd Street and Burnstead Drive, a few blocks north of North Park.

An officer made contact with the vehicle in an alley in the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive, the news release states, and the suspect fired and struck the officer. The officer returned fire.

"The suspect remained in his vehicle for several minutes refusing to comply with Officer commands," the news release states. "The suspect then exited the vehicle and again began firing at Officers. Officers returned fire striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Officer injured has been treated for his wound."

Police Chief Rich St. John will conduct a news conference regarding the shooting later today.



